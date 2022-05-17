Previous
The Colours of Autumn by galactica
281 / 365

The Colours of Autumn

I was up at the Arboretum and was awed by the splashes of colour. In these last days of Autumn the trees are just stunning.
17th May 2022 17th May 22

Chris

ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia.
76% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this beautiful landscape! Such gorgeous pops of yellow.
May 17th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful colors
May 17th, 2022  
