315 / 365
The Colour of Nature
Nature's patterns and colours were on show at the site of the former Honeysuckle Creek Tracking Station. Side note for anyone interested, in 1969 Honeysuckle Creek relayed the first televised footage Neil Armstrong stepping onto the moon.
6th June 2022
6th Jun 22
Chris
ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
Tags
nature
,
moon
,
rock
,
pattern
,
colour
,
1969
,
televised
,
neil armstrong
,
honeysuckle creek tracking station
