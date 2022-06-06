Previous
Next
The Colour of Nature by galactica
315 / 365

The Colour of Nature

Nature's patterns and colours were on show at the site of the former Honeysuckle Creek Tracking Station. Side note for anyone interested, in 1969 Honeysuckle Creek relayed the first televised footage Neil Armstrong stepping onto the moon.
6th June 2022 6th Jun 22

Chris

ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
86% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise