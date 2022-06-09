Previous
A Seat in the Shade by galactica
318 / 365

A Seat in the Shade

Found this picnic seat amongst the trees recently. A lovely shady spot in the warmer sunny months to sit and think.
9th June 2022 9th Jun 22

Chris

@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
