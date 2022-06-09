Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
318 / 365
A Seat in the Shade
Found this picnic seat amongst the trees recently. A lovely shady spot in the warmer sunny months to sit and think.
9th June 2022
9th Jun 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris
ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
349
photos
16
followers
17
following
87% complete
View this month »
311
312
313
314
315
316
317
318
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
1st November 2021 10:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
warm
,
trees
,
picnic
,
sunny
,
seat
,
sit
,
shady
,
spot
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close