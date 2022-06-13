Sign up
322 / 365
Long Weekend Slow Drink
Found a new pub near home so went with K and my eldest son to have a beer to lament the end of the Queen's birthday long weekend and so we face a long, cold winter. Next long weekend is October, in the Spring.
13th June 2022
13th Jun 22
1
0
Chris
ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
354
photos
16
followers
16
following
88% complete
315
316
317
318
319
320
321
322
316
317
318
319
32
320
321
322
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
13th June 2022 2:37pm
pub
,
winter
,
spring
,
cold
,
october
,
long weekend
,
queen's birthday
Diana
ace
Although I am not a beer drinker, they do look rather delicious.
June 15th, 2022
