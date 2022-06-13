Previous
Long Weekend Slow Drink by galactica
Long Weekend Slow Drink

Found a new pub near home so went with K and my eldest son to have a beer to lament the end of the Queen's birthday long weekend and so we face a long, cold winter. Next long weekend is October, in the Spring.
13th June 2022 13th Jun 22

Chris

ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
Diana ace
Although I am not a beer drinker, they do look rather delicious.
June 15th, 2022  
