One Small Step by galactica
One Small Step

Not the best shot of the day but this shows a series of sculptures each with a word on them, on the rise, at the former Honeysuckle Creek Tracking Station that commemorate the first moon landing. The wording is "One Small Step. One Giant Leap".
23rd June 2022 23rd Jun 22

Chris

ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
Photo Details

