332 / 365
One Small Step
Not the best shot of the day but this shows a series of sculptures each with a word on them, on the rise, at the former Honeysuckle Creek Tracking Station that commemorate the first moon landing. The wording is "One Small Step. One Giant Leap".
23rd June 2022
23rd Jun 22
Chris
ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
Taken
29th May 2022 12:10pm
Tags
moon
sculptures
moon landing
honeysuckle creek tracking station
