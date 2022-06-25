Previous
Winter Sunset by galactica
325 / 365

Winter Sunset

I'm not getting out much lately and sunsets are all I seem to see. This one was particularly beautiful though.
25th June 2022 25th Jun 22

Chris

@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia.
