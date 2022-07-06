Previous
Next
Fluid Motion by galactica
336 / 365

Fluid Motion

Was taking a photo of the water feature in my garden but ended up with an interesting shot of the water bubbling up out of the fountain.
6th July 2022 6th Jul 22

Chris

ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
92% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise