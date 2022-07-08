Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
337 / 365
Shopping Symmetry
I was heading to the Lego store in the city today and took shot inside the shopping centre enroute. Successful day today, I picked up Lego and took a fun photo.
8th July 2022
8th Jul 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris
ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
369
photos
16
followers
16
following
92% complete
View this month »
330
331
332
333
334
335
336
337
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
8th July 2022 3:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shop
,
city
,
lego
,
shopping centre
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close