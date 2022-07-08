Previous
Next
Shopping Symmetry by galactica
337 / 365

Shopping Symmetry

I was heading to the Lego store in the city today and took shot inside the shopping centre enroute. Successful day today, I picked up Lego and took a fun photo.
8th July 2022 8th Jul 22

Chris

ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
92% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise