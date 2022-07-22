Sign up
358 / 365
The Pink Kombi
My daughter's father-in-law restores old cars. This is his latest project, a pink Kombi and its awesome.
22nd July 2022
22nd Jul 22
Chris
ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
Tags
car
pink
vw
volkswagen
restore
kombi
