Morning Sun by galactica
Morning Sun

Was driving to the coast through heavy fog and finally the sun peaked through the mist. Fog lifting soon I hope.
24th July 2022 24th Jul 22

Chris

@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
Diana ace
Beautiful scene and capture.
July 26th, 2022  
