354 / 365
Morning Sun
Was driving to the coast through heavy fog and finally the sun peaked through the mist. Fog lifting soon I hope.
24th July 2022
24th Jul 22
Chris
ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
Tags
sun
,
fog
,
burn
,
bush
Diana
ace
Beautiful scene and capture.
July 26th, 2022
