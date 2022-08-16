Previous
The Local Shops by galactica
The Local Shops

I injured my neck recently and have been limited in my ability to move around. Today was my first real outing and it was to the local shops. Never been so excited to go to a cafe and visit the supermarket. An epic day.
Chris

