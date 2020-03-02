Sign up
Photo 1703
Red Delicious
Saw these while shopping and the colour looked so right for my red day, I grabbed a shot with my I-phone.
2nd March 2020
2nd Mar 20
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Tags
red
,
apples
,
rainbow2020
