Photo 1704
Sad Clementine
Poor clementine must have rolled out of the fruit basket and behind the shelf, where it sat for an embarrassingly long number of days. I'm afraid it is well beyond it's best by date.
3rd March 2020
3rd Mar 20
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Tags
clementine
,
rainbow2020
