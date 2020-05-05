Previous
In Plain Sight by gardencat
Photo 1760

In Plain Sight

This black squirrel obviously does not have the same knack for camouflage that yesterday's Goldfinch does.
5th May 2020 5th May 20

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
See Photos On Popular Page here: Just trying to keep track of this link for myself.
