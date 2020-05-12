Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1766
Jump!
Another grackle picture, this one of the take off when my harassment finally got too much for the poor bird.
12th May 2020
12th May 20
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
See Photos On Popular Page here: Just trying to keep track of this link for myself.
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
11th May 2020 2:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
crackle
,
takeoff
