The Back Corner by gardencat
Photo 1807

The Back Corner

This rose bush in the back corner of the garden seems to be putting on a real display this year. Maybe it's doing its best to distract us from the state of the world right now.
BOB
23rd June 2020 23rd Jun 20

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
