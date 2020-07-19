Previous
Next
Simple Susan by gardencat
Photo 1834

Simple Susan

Just a black eyed susan growing over at the park, with a bit of after the fact, poetic license editing. Detail shows up a bit better on black.
19th July 2020 19th Jul 20

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
See Photos On Popular Page here: Just trying to keep track of this link for myself.
502% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise