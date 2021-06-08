Previous
New Peony
New Peony

I usually leave a few dead heads on peonies after they bloom, partially because they develop in an interesting way and partly because I am a procrastinating gardener. Over the years this has resulted in a few peony seedlings popping up and, where there is space in the garden, I ted to leave them to see what kind of plant they will grow into. This is the first flower on one such plant. I can't quite figure out which peony it came from as it doesn't seem identical to any other peony I have. Maybe it is a hybrid of a couple of different kinds.
8th June 2021

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
