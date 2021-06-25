Previous
Next
Hosta Flower by gardencat
Photo 2115

Hosta Flower

Last weeks hosta bud

https://365project.org/gardencat/365/2021-06-16

has opened up into this pretty, and IMO, rather regal looking, flower.
25th June 2021 25th Jun 21

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
579% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Heather
Beautiful and, yes, regal!
June 25th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise