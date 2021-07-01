Sign up
Photo 2121
Now we need a bee...
My orange lilies have produced lots of deep red pollen, now we need a bee, to spread it around.( May look more impressive on black.)
ETA: Happy Canada Day to all the Canadian 365ers.
1st July 2021
1st Jul 21
Joanne Diochon
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
