Now we need a bee... by gardencat
Photo 2121

Now we need a bee...

My orange lilies have produced lots of deep red pollen, now we need a bee, to spread it around.( May look more impressive on black.)

ETA: Happy Canada Day to all the Canadian 365ers.
1st July 2021

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
