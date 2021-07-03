Previous
Next
Summer Afternoon by gardencat
Photo 2123

Summer Afternoon

I was going for the feeling of a hot, sunny, summer day. In the end this feels more like a late August afternoon than an early July one, to me, but it does have that hot, sunny, feeling I was going for.
3rd July 2021 3rd Jul 21

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
581% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise