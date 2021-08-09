Sign up
Photo 2160
Tree Scape
or maybe sky scape?
At least it's not a bug. The single tall tree standing there reminded me of the type of trees you see in a number of paintings by the Group of Seven (Canadian landscape painters) so I had to try to capture it.
9th August 2021
9th Aug 21
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
7th August 2021 9:18am
Tags
tree
,
theme-landscapes
,
group-of-seven
