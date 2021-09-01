Sign up
Photo 2182
I can see right through you...
More 'progress' looming over our little park and pond.
1st September 2021
1st Sep 21
1
0
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Tags
buildings
,
construction
,
pond
,
cranes
Margaret Snell
ace
Lovely shot
September 1st, 2021
