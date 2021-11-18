Sign up
Photo 2260
Weed Seedhead
This is, I think, a foxtail seeded. The latest in my continuing seedhead series.
18th November 2021
18th Nov 21
1
0
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
17th November 2021 8:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fall
,
seeds
,
seedhead
Krista Marson
ace
Delicate
November 18th, 2021
