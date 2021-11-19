Previous
Tree Peony Seed Head by gardencat
Tree Peony Seed Head

Continuing with seed heads in fall, a tree peony seed head. At this point it is only holding two seeds I'm not sure if the others fell out or never developed as I've found tree peonies can be very unreliable producers of seed.
Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
