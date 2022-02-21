Sign up
Photo 2355
Glass Beads
A glass container filled with glass beads and illuminated from below. Okay like this, I think, but more exciting in colour.
BOB
21st February 2022
21st Feb 22
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
2984
photos
76
followers
50
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
21st February 2022 1:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glass
,
low-key
,
for2022
,
theme-blckthite
