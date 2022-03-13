Previous
Really... That's what she told you? by gardencat
Photo 2374

Really... That's what she told you?

Mourning dove, sitting on her dinner.
I like her expression, and I picture her as one of "The Real Housewives of Wherever" gossiping with the other doves.
Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
