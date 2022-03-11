Previous
Next
Handsome Cardinal by gardencat
Photo 2373

Handsome Cardinal

Enjoying some seeds on my glass garden table.
Took this earlier in March and filling it in here for one of the days I missed while sick.
11th March 2022 11th Mar 22

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
650% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise