Salmon Eggs and a Spoon

I had an idea for the macro egg challenge but discovered it is just about impossible these days to buy salmon roe. Years ago, when the world was young (or at least we were) you could buy it in little glass jars, as a cheaper substitute for real caviar, but now, it seems you can only find it in sushi so I was forced to buy some expensive sushi to get these little eggs. Okay, I didn't mind eating the sushi, but I'm blaming the expense on 365!