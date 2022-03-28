Sign up
Photo 2388
Monday Morning Necessity
I wanted to get some landscape shots this morning but it was so cold, spring has disappeared again and winter returned, so I opted to do an indoor shot for the mundane coffee challenge instead.
28th March 2022
28th Mar 22
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
28th March 2022 2:07pm
Tags
coffee-beans
,
mundane-coffee2
