Walking Along the Edge

On the right, is a band of wooded land separating the trail from a residential area. On the left, is an area of reeds and grasses with a small creek running through the middle. Depending on the season, and the amount of rain, this whole area can become rather swamp like. The trail runs on the edge between the two areas. These areas seem to provide habitat for a lot of birds and small animals. Another false colour IR shot. BOB probably.