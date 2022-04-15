Sign up
Photo 2406
Chipmunk Cheeks
I often see small squirrels in the birds' feeding dish but I think this is the first time I've caught a chipmunk there.
15th April 2022
15th Apr 22
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
7th April 2022 2:38pm
Tags
spring
,
chipmunk
,
ndao3
