Previous
Next
Ice Cream Swirl by gardencat
Photo 2443

Ice Cream Swirl

I love the graceful swirl of this bud, as well the delicate colouring. These buds open up into much more flamboyant looking flowers but I enjoy this more gentle phase, before they morph into their show off phase.
22nd May 2022 22nd May 22

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
669% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise