Photo 2443
Ice Cream Swirl
I love the graceful swirl of this bud, as well the delicate colouring. These buds open up into much more flamboyant looking flowers but I enjoy this more gentle phase, before they morph into their show off phase.
22nd May 2022
22nd May 22
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
20th May 2022 2:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
spring
,
bud
,
tree-peony
