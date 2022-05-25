New Peony Seedling Flower

I have a few different varieties of tree peonies around my garden. In the fall, many of them produce big seed heads with big shiny seeds. I've been leaving these on during the winter both to give some visual interest to the winter garden and in the thought that some might just fall to th ground and germinate. In the past several years I've been rewarded with a few new seedings Which I have tried to nature along with no idea what the final flowers would look like if they ever got to the point of flowering. Last year I got one flower and this year I have a couple more. This flower is similar in colour to a plant located about 5 or 6 feet away but, in flowering time, it is earlier like another plant off in the other direction. I don't suppose I'll every know the actual parentage of this plant but it is fun to speculate.