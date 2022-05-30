Previous
Taking a Break... by gardencat
Taking a Break...

... from peonies but still in the garden, with some of the less welcome inhabitants.

30th May 2022 30th May 22

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
amyK ace
Nice composition and focus
May 31st, 2022  
Walks @ 7 ace
Dandelions may be a pest but they sure have a beauty unto themselves.
May 31st, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
Wonderful details 👌❤️
May 31st, 2022  
