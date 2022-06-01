Aquilegia Alley

Down one side of my house I have a long narrow garden that spends most of the day in shade. Several years ago, I pulled out all of the sad looking grass, replaced it with gravel, and started to do a few plantings down either side. Now 17 or 18 years later I've let the plants that like it there take it over and spread around. The aquilegia have gone crazy, re-seeding themselves and hybridizing as they go, so I now have colours ranging from palest pink to dark purple. This is one of the purple ones with the rest of the alley providing a background.