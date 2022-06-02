Previous
A Pleasant Surprise... by gardencat
Photo 2454

A Pleasant Surprise...

...to find this double aquilegia among all my single ones, in the side garden, just a natural mutation that showed up? Then I found an even fuller one. I wonder if I'll have more doubles next year?
2nd June 2022 2nd Jun 22

