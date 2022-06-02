Sign up
Photo 2454
A Pleasant Surprise...
...to find this double aquilegia among all my single ones, in the side garden, just a natural mutation that showed up? Then I found an even fuller one. I wonder if I'll have more doubles next year?
2nd June 2022
2nd Jun 22
0
0
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
3109
photos
75
followers
48
following
2447
2448
2449
2450
2451
2452
2453
2454
2448
2449
2450
2451
2452
550
2453
2454
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
1st June 2022 7:28am
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
aquilegia
