Speaking of Thorns by gardencat
Photo 2467

Speaking of Thorns

Well, I was speaking of them yesterday:
https://365project.org/gardencat/365/2022-06-14

Weeding under this bush can be a painful experience.
15th June 2022 15th Jun 22

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
*lynn ace
excellent details of those thorns
June 15th, 2022  
Mark Prince ace
That looks like a painful array.
June 15th, 2022  
