At last! My evil plot unfolds...

Chipmunks are so adorable that it's hard to take a picture where they don't look cute but, when I caught this one standing on the wall, looking right at me, and rubbing his paws together, I thought he did have a nefarious look to him and cast him as an unlikely super villain.

I'm tagging this for the six word story and also for the ETSOOI since the original shot, taken in bright sun, had a number of issues and it took quite a bit of editing to get it to this form.