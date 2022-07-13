Sign up
Photo 2495
The Bench
It seemed odd placement for a bench but obviously it had some takers.
For the Make 30 'Eye-catching' prompt.
13th July 2022
13th Jul 22
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
10th July 2022 9:13am
Tags
field
,
bench
,
eye-catching
,
make-30-2022
