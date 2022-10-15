Previous
Just Grazing by gardencat
Photo 2587

Just Grazing

The geese were on dry land, when I stopped by the pond today, just grazing what little grass is left at the end of a dry season.
15th October 2022 15th Oct 22

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Corinne C ace
A great close-up
October 16th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
cute
October 16th, 2022  
