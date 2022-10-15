Sign up
Photo 2587
Just Grazing
The geese were on dry land, when I stopped by the pond today, just grazing what little grass is left at the end of a dry season.
15th October 2022
15th Oct 22
2
0
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
14th October 2022 2:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grass
,
goose
,
grazing
Corinne C
ace
A great close-up
October 16th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
cute
October 16th, 2022
