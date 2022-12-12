Sign up
Photo 2641
Another Junco...
...showing what was attracting the juncos to this bush. They seemed to love the tiny little red berries.
12th December 2022
12th Dec 22
2
2
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
3388
photos
86
followers
50
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
11th December 2022 10:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
berries
,
junco
Walks @ 7
ace
Beautiful, love the muted tones, fav
December 12th, 2022
Sue Cooper
ace
This is a stunning shot Joanne, It could be on a calendar, I had one with similar pictures once. Fav.
December 12th, 2022
