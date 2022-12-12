Previous
Another Junco...

...showing what was attracting the juncos to this bush. They seemed to love the tiny little red berries.
12th December 2022 12th Dec 22

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Walks @ 7 ace
Beautiful, love the muted tones, fav
December 12th, 2022  
Sue Cooper ace
This is a stunning shot Joanne, It could be on a calendar, I had one with similar pictures once. Fav.
December 12th, 2022  
