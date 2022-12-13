Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2642
Sweet Holiday Wishes
I used to make a lot of handmade cards for Christmas and often made ones like this, with a little pocket to hold a Candy Cane.
Thought I'd post this as an entry for the BLD candy cane challenge.
13th December 2022
13th Dec 22
1
2
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
13th December 2022 5:00pm
card
holidays
candy-cane
bld-17
Heather
ace
Wow! You used to make these! Delightful!
December 13th, 2022
