Sweet Holiday Wishes by gardencat
Sweet Holiday Wishes

I used to make a lot of handmade cards for Christmas and often made ones like this, with a little pocket to hold a Candy Cane.
Thought I'd post this as an entry for the BLD candy cane challenge.
Heather ace
Wow! You used to make these! Delightful!
December 13th, 2022  
