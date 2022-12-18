Sign up
Photo 2647
House Finch (Maybe)
I think this is a house finch ( but could be a purple finch, they seem to be very similar). Another bird taking advantage of the end of wild weather to pick some seeds out of the snow.
18th December 2022
18th Dec 22
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
bird
,
seeds
,
finch
