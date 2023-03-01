Sign up
Photo 2720
Bluejay, Snowy Branches
Taken a while ago but held off posting till my black and white February calendar was complete.
1st March 2023
1st Mar 23
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
29th January 2023 12:33pm
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
bird
,
branches
,
bluejay
Dawn
ace
A lovely winters scene fav
March 1st, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
It looks great among the frosty branches.
March 1st, 2023
