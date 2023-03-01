Previous
Bluejay, Snowy Branches by gardencat
Photo 2720

Bluejay, Snowy Branches

Taken a while ago but held off posting till my black and white February calendar was complete.
1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Dawn ace
A lovely winters scene fav
March 1st, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
It looks great among the frosty branches.
March 1st, 2023  
