Photo 2722
Messy Squirrel
Just another backyard squirrel, with his nut, on a snowy day.
3rd March 2023
3rd Mar 23
1
2
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
3rd March 2023 9:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
winter
,
nut
Heather
ace
But a great capture of this cutie! I love its little "hands" holding the peanut! Fav
March 3rd, 2023
