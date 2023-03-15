Sign up
Photo 2734
It's a lot of snow...
Cardinal looking for seeds that have fallen from the feeder. His feet must be cold.
15th March 2023
15th Mar 23
1
1
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
12th March 2023 5:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
cardinal
Dawn
ace
A lovely image
March 15th, 2023
