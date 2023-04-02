Sign up
Photo 2752
Proud Robin
The robins seem to be more arrogant and less nervous than most of the other birds. They will often stand still and let me get quite close, before taking off. It does make them easier to capture than the more flighty birds.
2nd April 2023
2nd Apr 23
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
1st April 2023 2:50pm
Tags
spring
,
robin
