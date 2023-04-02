Previous
Proud Robin by gardencat
Proud Robin

The robins seem to be more arrogant and less nervous than most of the other birds. They will often stand still and let me get quite close, before taking off. It does make them easier to capture than the more flighty birds.
Joanne Diochon

