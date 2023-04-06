Sign up
Photo 2756
Fuzzy Magnolia Tree
The magnolia is full of buds but, looking at them today, I think it's still going to be a while before we see any actual flowers.
6th April 2023
6th Apr 23
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
0
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
6th April 2023 1:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spring
,
magnolia
,
buds
