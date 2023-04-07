Sign up
Photo 2757
The Sun Is Out!
Hooray! After much rain we had beautiful sunshine today and I was not the only one who seemed to be enjoying it.
7th April 2023
7th Apr 23
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
sunshine
,
seeds
,
cardinal
Heather
ace
A super shot, Joanne! Love the sun on his red feathers! Fav!
April 7th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Amazing capture
April 8th, 2023
